Amazon’s backing is a validation of our operational efficiencies and business: XYXX

Men’s premium innerwear and lifestyle label, XYXX, has raised Rs 110 crore in its Series C round of funding, led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.

XYXX continues to be backed in this round by all existing institutional investors including Sauce.VC, Anicut Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

With 95 percent growth in FY23, the men’s lifestyle label is now eyeing robust pan-India retail and product category expansion.

Yogesh Kabra, founder of the company in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said, Amazon’s backing is a validation of our operational efficiencies and business.

“We have built a nice operational efficiency into the business and Amazon’s backing is a validation of what we have been trying to build for over five years now,” Kabra said.

Kabra added that the company hopes to grow faster than they have grown in the past.

“Historically we have grown between 200-300 percent year on year and I don’t think that is slowing down. In fact we would probably grow faster than how we have historically grown. Our revenue is split 50-50 between offline and online. Going forward the skew towards offline is going to move to 60-40 or 70-30 but we see linear growth in our online channels as well,” Kabra said.

Vivek Ramachandran, founder of SquareX, discussed the road ahead for the company. The Singapore-based cybersecurity startup has raised $6 million in a seed round led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia. The startup is engineering a cybersecurity product from the ground-up, purpose-built to tackle the current generation of threats. SquareX will be launching a beta version of their solution for a limited set of users beginning in May this year.

Also Read: Stride Ventures expects final closure of third venture debt fund in four months

Moreover, Hemanth Aluru, Co-Founder & CEO of Turno, spoke about their recent Series A fundraise of $13.8 million. Turno, a platform for commercial electric vehicle (EV) distribution and financing, aims to scale its offerings across the country and plans to build proprietary battery technology. The funding round was co-led by B Capital and Quona Capital with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Avaana Capital and new investors Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital.

Watch video for more.