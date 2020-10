Alia Bhatt has made a personal investment in omnichannel lifestyle retailer, Nykaa via a secondary transaction for an undisclosed amount.

Commenting on the development of Bhatt becoming part of the Nykaa investor family, Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa said, “Alia and I had a very interesting conversation about how both she and Nykaa were launched in 2012. She said the three reasons she wanted to invest in Nykaa were because it has Indian roots, it is founded by a woman and Nykaa is proof that the best in India can take on the best in the world. I loved her clarity of thought and got a glimpse of that keen mind which has placed her on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. I really admire how much Alia has achieved at such a young age and the sheer diversity of characters she has portrayed on film with so much depth. All of us at Nykaa are delighted to welcome her as an investor in the company.”

Recently Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa through a secondary transaction. The investment came almost a year after Kaif launched her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ in partnership with Nykaa.

Earlier this year, the beauty and fashion retailer joined the unicorn club after it raised Rs 100 crore from its existing investor Steadview Capital. Founded in 2012, Nykaa has over 5 million monthly active users, 70 stores across India and more than 1500 brands and 130,000 products available through its website, app and stores.