Airblack raises $5.2 million in Series A round co-led by Info Edge Ventures & Elevation Capital

Online makeup and beauty learning platform, Airblack has raised $5.2 Million in Series A round co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Elevation Capital. This round also saw participation from Atelier Ventures, founded by Li Jin, former Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and a pioneer in the passion economy space, along with Ankur Nagpal (Founder & CEO, Teachable), Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Better Capital (early-stage venture fund), Vidit Aatrey (Co-Founder & CEO, Meesho), Sanjeev Barnwal (Co-Founder & CTO, Meesho), Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder, Udaan), Utsav Somani (Partner, AngelList India & Partner, iSeed) and Ashish Gupta (Managing Director, Helion Ventures and an early investor in Flipkart).

Airblack helps people upskill and become micro-entrepreneurs in the beauty skilling market through “do-it-together” (DIT) courses. Curated experts present these courses live in a workshop format and enable hundreds of participants to learn in an interactive manner. An approach Airblack claims has catapulted it into becoming one of the largest beauty skilling brands in the country. Since this creator learning platform’s pivot towards this segment last year, over 25,000 learners have attended these courses across more than 500 cities. A majority of these are women who have since become freelancers, online creators or home-salon owners.

Commenting on the fundraise, Videt Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, Airblack said, “The Instagram and Youtube revolution has made people aware that there are hundreds of ways to earn a livelihood. Traditional edtech is just the tip of the iceberg and has been limited to a few skills. We foresee 100 Million plus people becoming digital creators and freelancers in India in the next five years. At Airblack, we are fueling this economy by empowering people to learn a practical skill in a fraction of time and cost of traditional education and launch their livelihoods on the internet. This fundraise bolsters our movement and allows us to take our DIT courses to millions of creators and micro-entrepreneurs.”

Vaas Bhaskar, Vice President, Elevation Capital added, “The future of work is going to look very different for Millennials and Gen-Z. A perfect storm of new aspirations, decline of old career choices, and new opportunities is brewing. India is already home to the second-largest freelancer community in the world, and COVID has only accelerated this trend. We believe that Airblack is well placed to become the learning and enablement brand for millions of internet-first entrepreneurs in the coming decade. We invested in Airblack in their seed round and are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Videt and Vaibhav through this fund raise.”

Kitty Aggarwal, Partner, Info Edge Ventures also said, “We are thrilled to partner with Videt and the team at Airblack. Their obsession with product and customer experience has led to amazing organic traction for their beauty and makeup courses. Globally, people are increasingly becoming keen to stay independent and follow their passion and it’s heartening to see Airblack empowering and skilling thousands of entrepreneurs and freelancers, mainly women, to convert their passion into an income earning opportunity and gain recognition in their chosen field. Airblack is truly building for the world.”

Th ventures claims that all experts associated with Airblack are handpicked through a rigorous selection process. Prominent Makeup Artists such as Namrata Soni and Mehak Kawatra have taken guest classes on the platform. In-house panel includes experts such as Sohni Juneja, a Delhi-based top freelancer, Amishi Sindhwani, Ex-Miss India regional finalist and a beauty creator and Aarti Makker, a prominent beauty educator.

Airblack clocks over 45,000 hours of live classes every month that are supplemented by take-home assignments. Currently, Airblack has long-duration courses with a timeline ranging from 30 days to 120 days, and the fees start sfrom Rs 10,000. Short-duration courses can range from 1 day to 5 days with fees as low as Rs 150. With a 80 percent course completion rate Airblack enjoys an average user rating of 4.9/5 (traditional recorded courses have a 5-7 percent completion rate).

“From making people aware about a new profession to helping them reach end-to-end outcomes - we have a gamut of affordable courses available for our community. Once a part of our community, learners discover life-long chat groups, portfolio tools and business tools on our app. We have an industry-beating delight - an NPS of 72 and over 35 percent of our members purchasing another course with us after completion. This round allows us to double down on launching new courses and tools to make our entrepreneurs successful”, said Vaibhav Raj, Founder & Head of Engineering, Airblack.

Proceeds of this funding will be utilized in accelerating the expansion of Beauty Club, launching new clubs and investing in product, engineering and brand. Airblack recently expanded to include a clutch of senior operators from firms such as WhiteHatJr, Bain & Co and Oyo. Over 75 percent of Airblack’s 100-member team comprises women, with 50 percent in leadership roles. The company is actively hiring across engineering, design and operations.