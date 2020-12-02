Startup AI platform Signzy raises additional $3 million from Vertex Ventures; expands latest round to $8.4 million Updated : December 02, 2020 04:05 PM IST The company plans to invest in strengthening its AI platform and expanding its global sales. The 120 people strong Bengaluru-based Signzy offers a 'no code AI platform’ that helps financial service companies automate risk and compliance processes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.