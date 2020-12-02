Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
AI platform Signzy raises additional $3 million from Vertex Ventures; expands latest round to $8.4 million

Updated : December 02, 2020 04:05 PM IST

The company plans to invest in strengthening its AI platform and expanding its global sales.
The 120 people strong Bengaluru-based Signzy offers a 'no code AI platform’ that helps financial service companies automate risk and compliance processes.
AI platform Signzy raises additional $3 million from Vertex Ventures; expands latest round to $8.4 million

