Agritech investor Omnivore announces first close of new fund at $150 million

Omnivore, which backs agritech, food and climate sustainability startups in India, has announced the first close of its third fund at $150 million.

From the new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25-30 new investments in Seed and Series A rounds of agritech startups, with initial cheque sizes will range between $1 million and $5 million.

With agrifood life sciences, rural fintech, and climate-smart agriculture as key themes for new investments, agritech-focussed investors want to continue supporting startups that are making “farming more profitable, resilient, sustainable, and climate-proof”.

“The greatest risk and opportunity for Indian agriculture are the adverse effects of climate change. Our new fund will have a sharper focus on catalysing climate action in agriculture by funding startups addressing climate mitigation and climate adaptation,” said Mark Kahn, Managing Partner, Omnivore.

The ‘Omnivore Agritech & Climate Sustainability Fund’, which was launched in April 2022, will continue focusing on startups developing breakthrough technologies for agriculture, food, climate, and the rural economy.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Inclusive Agritech Facility, Louis Dreyfus Company Ventures, the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF), the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO) and Yara Growth Ventures also participated.

Founded in 2011 by Mark Kahn and Jinesh Shah, Omnivore had raised $ 82 million for its second fund, which had a final close in April 2019. Over a decade of investing, the venture capital operator has backed over 40 startups, including DeHaat, Arya, Stellapps, Reshamandi, Ecozen, Aquaconnect and Pixxel.

Omnivore’s new fund comes at a time when funding for agritech startups in India declined by a third to $2.4 billion in 2022 from $3.6 billion in 2021.

“The decline matches the global downward trend but there were bright spots where investors backed innovations focused on farmers and climate change,” said the AgFunder-Omnivore report.

“Startups innovating upstream, closer to farmers and across the supply chain, bucked the downward trend witnessed globally, raising $617 million, up 50% from $409 million in 2021,” the report highlighted.