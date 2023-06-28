CNBC TV18
Agritech investor Omnivore announces first close of new fund at $150 million

By Akhil V  Jun 28, 2023 2:48:00 PM IST (Updated)

Omnivore’s new fund comes at a time when funding for agritech startups in India declined by a third to $2.4 billion in 2022 from $3.6 billion in 2021. First close investors include KfW, the Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, FMO, SIFEM and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). 

Omnivore, which backs agritech, food and climate sustainability startups in India, has announced the first close of its third fund at $150 million. 

From the new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25-30 new investments in Seed and Series A rounds of agritech startups, with initial cheque sizes will range between $1 million and $5 million.  
With agrifood life sciences, rural fintech, and climate-smart agriculture as key themes for new investments, agritech-focussed investors want to continue supporting startups that are making “farming more profitable, resilient, sustainable, and climate-proof”. 
