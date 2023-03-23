A Chandigarh-based agri-tech startup is giving ESOPs worth Rs 12 crore

Announcing this move, Ruchit G Garg, the founder and CEO of HFN said, ‘Building a company requires a great team, and we want to ensure everyone is aligned and grows with the company’.
Chandigarh-based agri-tech platform Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN) has announced Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) worth Rs 12 crore to all its employees, regardless of their designation or hierarchy within the company. Under this programme, around 35 employees will be eligible.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Announcing this move, Ruchit G Garg, the founder and CEO of HFN said, ‘Building a company requires a great team, and we want to ensure everyone is aligned and grows with the company’.
He added that the company has extended stock options plans not just to the leadership team, but to every single employee of HFN.
The ESOPs will be available to all eligible employees, with the number of shares granted based on each employee's tenure, performance, and contribution to the company's growth.
The stocks will vest over a period of time, ensuring that employees remain committed to the company's long-term success.
This is a big move especially for the entry-level employees, the company said.
As of August 2022, more than 3.7 million farmers in India are connected with HFN over various digital platforms across every state in India, including farmers from far east areas such as Nagaland to northern regions like Pulwama, J&K as well as Kutch in Gujarat.
Also Read: Shark Tank-famed Hoovu to bloom in newer cities, to explore fund raise in second half of 2023
First Published: Mar 23, 2023 8:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!