Agraga which provides a seamless digital experience — from booking, tracking to execution in the logistics space, has raised Rs 70 crore in a Series A round from IvyCap Ventures. The digital logistics platform plans to use these funds to expand operations across India among other things.

Co-Founder & CEO of the company Venkatesh Narayanaswamy speaking to CNBC-TV18 said expanding business to 15 cities from current three cities is one of the top priorities for him.

"The three key top priorities that we have today are: one, we expect to move into 15 cities from the current three cities that we operate in. Second, we want to be able to provide seamless integration across multiple stakeholders in the logistics space. Technology will be a very important factor where we will be able to integrate and give direct access across the board to our customers. Third, we want the customers to adopt the platform," Narayanaswamy said.

According to Narayanaswamy, the company aims to grow by 5x over the next one year.

"We have bootstrapped our way for the last 12-14 months. We have been able to gain a strong foothold in the market. We are currently serving 200+ customers both in enterprise and in MSME segment. With this fundraise, we intend to increase our growth at least by 5x over the next one year. So we intend to hit at least 30-35 million ARR by the end of financial year 2024," Narayanaswamy said.

