Agnikul raises USD 11 mn funding from Mayfield India, others

Updated : May 20, 2021 12:11:39 IST

Earlier this year, Agnikul had successfully test-fired the world’s first 3D printed rocket engine – Agnilet.
This is the largest funding round for a private Indian space technology company in India, it said.
In total, Agnikul has raised USD 14 million in funding to date.
Published : May 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST

