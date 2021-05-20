Agnikul raises USD 11 mn funding from Mayfield India, others Updated : May 20, 2021 12:11:39 IST Earlier this year, Agnikul had successfully test-fired the world’s first 3D printed rocket engine – Agnilet. This is the largest funding round for a private Indian space technology company in India, it said. In total, Agnikul has raised USD 14 million in funding to date. Published : May 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply