Space-tech startup Agnikul has raised $11 million in a series A round, led by Mayfield India, as it looks to complete the first mission of its private small satellite launch vehicle sometime next year. Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul, spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar about the funding.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added layers of challenges and loneliness to one vulnerable group more than anyone, and that is the elderly. As advancing age brings inevitable health problems in ensuring proper self-care, especially when loved ones are far, the need for a helping hand that can solve practical problems or just be always available during these challenging times is a growing need. Addressing this under-served need are Saumyajit Roy, founder and CEO of Emoha Elder Care, and Suchint Murali, founder and director of Sakhi4life.