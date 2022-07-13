Agnikul Cosmos opens India's first private rocket engine factory

Anand Mahindra-backed Agnikul Cosmos has announced the opening of its new facility to manufacture 3D printed rocket engines at scale.

Situated at IIT Madras Research Park, Rocket Factory-1 houses a metal 3D printer from the German-based company — EOS. The facility has been designed to produce two rocket engines per week. The 3D-printed Agnilet rocket engine was successfully test-fired in early 2021.

The private rocket engine factory opens at a time when the rocketship of Indian space tech startups is finding the escape velocity to take off, paving the path for private participation in the space sector.

In April, Bengaluru-based Pixxel launched its low-orbit imaging satellite aboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. Last month, Dhruva Space and Digantara secured the nod from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center) to send payloads on ISRO's PSLV missions.

Commenting on the new facility, Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder, and CEO, Agnikul said, "This marks the beginning of a new phase. A phase where we step into scaling and production from R&D and testing."

In 2020, the IIT Madras-incubated Agnikul became the first Indian company to sign an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to gain access to expertise and facilities to build Agnibaan.

Agnibaan is a customizable, 2-stage launch vehicle, capable of taking up to 100 kg payload to orbits around 700 km high (low-earth orbits) and enables plug-and-play configuration.

"This facility is capabale of making up to two rocket engines a week... At any point in time, we want to make at least one launch vehicle a month. Each launch vehicle (Agniban) has about eight engines. That's the idea behind this factory," Ravichandran told CNBC-TV18.

"Any small satellite maker is our customer. They are facing the problem of really large rockets, but satellites have shrunk in size. To go to space, you need to do a ride share. That's the only way out to space for small satellites. So, we are building small launch vehicles or rockets that can take satellites quickly to space on demand," Ravichandran added.

Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM & Prof. SR Chakravarthy (IIT Madras), Agnikul has raised total funding of $15 million from Mayfield India, pi Ventures, Speciale Invest, and angel investors such as Anand Mahindra and Naval Ravikant since 2019.