After Katrina Kaif, cricketer KL Rahul invests in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife

Yet another celebrity invests in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife. This time it’s Indian cricketer and investor KL Rahul. The details of the investment have not been disclosed.

This investment comes months after Rahul’s last investment in 4CAST. In March 2023, Rahul had acquired equity in English cricketer Ben Stokes’ entrepreneurial venture 4CAST. Seems like the cricketer, who at present is recovering from a sports injury, is in an investment spree.

Speaking about the collaboration on Hyugalife, KL Rahul stated, "As athletes, we have the opportunity to inspire others to lead healthier and more active lives. That is exactly what I aspire to do through this partnership with HyugaLife.com. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HyugaLife and contribute to a more health-conscious India."

The startup offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, supplements for hair, skin, nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others. The company has partnered with over 300+ brands and has over 9,000+ products on its platform including top brands such as Fast & Up, MuscleBlaze, MyFitness Optimum Nutrition, Power Gummies, and Wellbeing Nutrition.

Hyugalife.com is a creation of Sachin Parikh (formerly Nykaa) and co-founders Anvi Shah (formerly Unilever) and Neehar Modi (formerly Amazon). The parent firm, Pratech Brands, secured $3 million in funding from Sequoia India's Surge.

Anvi Shah, CEO, HyugaLife.com said, "KL Rahul’s investment in HyugaLife.com is a further validation of HyugaLife’s mission. His presence will be a valuable contribution to the platform’s growth and success. At Hyugalife.com, our mission is to inspire this generation to prioritise their well-being and create a nation where a health-conscious lifestyle is the norm."