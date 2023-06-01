English
After Katrina Kaif, cricketer KL Rahul invests in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife

By Jescilia Karayamparambil  Jun 1, 2023 8:56:00 PM IST (Published)

The startup Hyugalife offers a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, hair, skin and nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others.

Yet another celebrity invests in Sequoia-backed Hyugalife. This time it’s Indian cricketer and investor KL Rahul. The details of the investment have not been disclosed.

This investment comes months after Rahul’s last investment in 4CAST. In March 2023, Rahul had acquired equity in English cricketer Ben Stokes’ entrepreneurial venture 4CAST.  Seems like the cricketer, who at present is recovering from a sports injury, is in an investment spree.
Speaking about the collaboration on Hyugalife, KL Rahul stated, "As athletes, we have the opportunity to inspire others to lead healthier and more active lives. That is exactly what I aspire to do through this partnership with HyugaLife.com. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HyugaLife and contribute to a more health-conscious India."
X