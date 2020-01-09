Business
OYO appoints Raj Kamal from PayU as COO for UK and Europe business
Updated : January 09, 2020 12:16 PM IST
OYO continues to invest in and attract world-class leadership to drive innovation and growth.
Raj Kamal will work closely with Tobias Wann, CEO, OYO Vacation Homes in the UK and Europe.
The startup hired former Indigo CEO Aditya Ghosh in 2018.
