Adda247 acquires Veeskha to scale up its AR/VR capabilities

Google-backed vernacular learning platform Adda247 has acquired Veeksha, a 3D experiential learning app, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Adda247 will offer interactive learning modules to students to enable an in-depth understanding of concepts through better visualisations, a statement said. Post the deal, Veeksha will become a whole subsidiary of Adda247.

“We are excited to introduce the expertise of Veeksha to all content consumers in the educational institution space. Adda247's large user base along with our ability to create 3D visualised content can pave the way for exciting advancements in education with AR/VR”, said Gaurishankar Singh, Co-Founder, Veeksha.

Founded in 2021, Veeksha creates immersive 3D Mathematics and Science content for new-age learners who prefer learning on digital devices. With this buyout, Adda247 aims to strengthen its position to cater to K12 and JEE/ NEET aspirants by providing the latest 3D/AR/VR experiential learning tools. It is also looking to penetrate the tier 2-3 markets. Adda247 claims to have witnessed more than a 30 percent increase in engagement for the student cohort who are using this new content type.

“We are working tirelessly to scale up our AR/VR capabilities and offer the best learning to the students coming to our platform. With Veeksha, we plan to simplify complex concepts into simple 3D visualisations, virtual experiments, explanatory videos and ultimately lead students to perform better,” said Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247.