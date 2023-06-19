CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsAdda247 acquires Veeskha to scale up its AR/VR capabilities

Adda247 acquires Veeskha to scale up its AR/VR capabilities

Adda247 acquires Veeskha to scale up its AR/VR capabilities
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  Jun 19, 2023 1:44:54 PM IST (Published)

Founded in 2021, Veeksha creates immersive 3D Mathematics and Science content for new-age learners who prefer learning on digital devices.

Google-backed vernacular learning platform Adda247 has acquired Veeksha, a 3D experiential learning app, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Adda247 will offer interactive learning modules to students to enable an in-depth understanding of concepts through better visualisations, a statement said. Post the deal, Veeksha will become a whole subsidiary of Adda247.

“We are excited to introduce the expertise of Veeksha to all content consumers in the educational institution space. Adda247's large user base along with our ability to create 3D visualised content can pave the way for exciting advancements in education with AR/VR”, said Gaurishankar Singh, Co-Founder, Veeksha.
Founded in 2021, Veeksha creates immersive 3D Mathematics and Science content for new-age learners who prefer learning on digital devices. With this buyout, Adda247 aims to strengthen its position to cater to K12 and JEE/ NEET aspirants by providing the latest 3D/AR/VR experiential learning tools. It is also looking to penetrate the tier 2-3 markets. Adda247 claims to have witnessed more than a 30 percent increase in engagement for the student cohort who are using this new content type.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X