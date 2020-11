Mumbai-based online gaming platform OKIE Gaming that burst onto the Indian gaming space mid-year is all set to receive investment muscle and celebrity star power as it welcomes on board actress Kajal Aggarwal as a strategic partner.

While the amount of the investment is not disclosed, Kajal will be joining OKIE Gaming as a board member and will have 15 percent equity stake in the company.

Founded by Jitin Masand, OKIE Gaming is a self-funded company under OKIE Ventures. Working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to create games inspired by Indian culture, the platform has unveiled a first-of-its-kind ‘Desi Sports League’ for Indian audiences.

Desi Sports League will focus on popular regional sports like Vallam Kali (Boat Racing, Kerala), Dahi Handi (Maharashtra) with a new game set to launch every 30 days. The platform also promises to provide one of the best user experiences in fantasy sports with an easy-to-download and user-friendly app.

Commenting on the partnership, Kajal Aggarwal, said, “I am thrilled to have come aboard OKIE Gaming. The gaming industry is booming at this time, this is the right moment to be part of it. A passionate gamer myself, we hope to bring the finest user experience with our innovative and quirky games. With OKIE Gaming, I also hope to influence and open new avenues for women gamers in India. Can’t wait to be part of the journey”

The OKIE Gaming App will soon be available for download from GooglePlay

Founded in 2011, OKIE Ventures’ business portfolio includes Manufacturing, Gaming and Digitech.

One of India’s fast-growing manufacturing companies Okie specialises in OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer). OKIE Electronics, the other business division of the group have already launched their own branded range of consumer electronics. The brand has made its entry into the category with a range of high definition OKIE 4K HD LED TV’s with unique features like the Bezelless range and an inbuilt sound bar with superior picture and sound quality that offers the TV viewers an exhilarating watching experience. The Brand Ambassador for Okie Electronics is Kajal Aggarwal.