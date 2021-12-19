430% increase in female users in 2021, says unicorn apna.co

Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, women representation has improved significantly in the workforce across roles and hierarchies, as per a report by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.

The unicorn claims to have witnessed a massive 430 percent increase in female users in 2021. The report highlighted that there was a 12X increase in women interviewing on apna’s platform in 2021 as compared to 2020. The report stated that women engaged in 48 million professional conversations during this year and of these, 56 percent of these conversations were by women from Tier-I and Tier-II cities. Cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad noted a significant rise in women users on the platform. Maximum female content creators on apna communities hailed from metros such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the firm, on an average, women are interviewing at least 8 times a month – 33 percent more times than men. Interestingly, 39 percent of the female users on apna.co are 12th pass or lower. More popular roles on the platform included tele-callers and BPO, back office, receptionist, front office, teacher, accounts, finance, admin, office assistant and data entry operators. The report also showed an 11x increase in healthcare jobs for women.

The study also highlights that women are not only joining the workforce but also taking up unconventional jobs. Unlike last year, apna recorded a rise in women applying for various non-traditional roles, including delivery partners, security guards, lab technicians, fitness trainers, drivers and others. Top companies posting the maximum women-only jobs were Urban Company, Lakme, Zomato, Motherhood India Hospitals and Fortis, the report added.

As per the jobs portal, this percentage will continue to grow in 2022. The company which has over 5 million female users on its platform said that above trends are encouraging and highlight the shifting dynamics of India’s rising workforce.

“According to a recent report from IMF, reaching gender parity would boost India’s GDP by as much as 27 percent. Similarly, the World Bank reports that India’s GDP growth rate will climb above 9 percentworkforce if women have an equitable share of jobs and the nation can boost its growth by 1.5 percentage points per year if just 50% of women join the workforce. While we still have a long way to go, the 2021 Women Workforce data by apna is encouraging and signifies an upward graph in their participation,” said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer – apna.co.

Hiring startup apna was incorporated 21 months ago, and only fully launched about 15 months ago. On September 16, its valuation reached a whopping $1.1 billion. The professional networking platform for blue- and grey-collar workers, claims to have clocked an 8x growth in new users in Tier II markets and 3.3x in Tier I cities.