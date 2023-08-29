3 exits at beleaguered EdTech startup BYJU’s, company calls it a fallout of restructuring

3 Min Read
Three senior executives have resigned from BYJU’S as the struggling Indian ed-tech startup restructures its business and operations.
Chief Business Officer, Prathyusha Agarwal, Business Head of Byju’s Tuition Centers, Himanshu Bajaj and Business Head for Class 4 to 10, Mukut Deepak, have quit BYJU’S.
When CNBC-TV18 reached out to BYJU’S, the company said, “As BYJU'S continues to chart its path to profitability and sustainable growth, we have undertaken a restructuring of businesses and verticals including the consolidation of four verticals into two key verticals — K-10 and Exam Prep.
At present, two very seasoned and senior leaders lead both verticals — Ramesh Karra leads the K-10 vertical, while Jitesh Shah leads the exam prep business. And as a part of this reorganisation of businesses, Mukut Deepak, Pratyusha Agarwal and Himanshu Bajaj will be moving on. We thank them for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”
Exits come as BYJU's is facing a string of challenges, as noted by one of its investors, Baron Capital. The US based investor has marked down the value of its holding in BYJU's by half, valuing the edtech giant at $12 billion. The company last raised funds at a $22 billion valuation.
Explaining the decision to devalue its holding in BYJU's, Baron Capital said, “Weak performance was driven by a marked slowdown in business momentum as COVID-related tailwinds that benefited online/digital education have begun to dissipate.”
BYJU’S is also in discussions with creditors — both Term Loan B lenders and New York based investor, Davidson Kempner capital and is also awaiting an injection of funds.
Last week, BYJU’S Senior Vice President for international business Cherian Thomas, who was considered one of the key members of the company’s American business and spearheaded Osmo, also quit. BYJU’S had acquired educational gaming platform Osmo for $120 million in 2019.
"In addition, Byju’s announced that Deloitte had resigned as its auditor and will be replaced by BDO (another top five global audit firm). Three investor appointed Board Directors also resigned during the quarter”, Baron Capital noted.
In June, BYJU’S saw its three key investor board members stepping down due to differences with the founder Byju Raveendran over operational issues. Deloitte, which had been Byju’s auditor since 2015, also resigned in June, citing delays in the company’s FY22 (2021-22) financial results.
The company has also laid off more than 2,000 employees this year and gave up its largest office space in Bengaluru. However, the company is trying to turn the tide by undertaking some key steps, including setting up a board advisory council and roping in industry veterans like TV Mohandas Pai and Rajnish Kumar as advisors. Byju’s also recently appointed Richard Lobo as its human resources head. He is expected to take charge of the company in September.
