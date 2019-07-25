Business
254 startups get Rs 1,700 crore investment from AFI
Updated : July 25, 2019 04:01 PM IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha that the FFS with corpus of Rs 10,000 crore will meet the funding needs of startups.
