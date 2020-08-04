  • SENSEX
21 Indian startups are 'unicorns' valued over $1 bn, just a tenth of China's : Study

Updated : August 04, 2020 03:27 PM IST

The valuation of the unicorns founded globally by Indians is USD 99.6 billion, led by the fintech Robinhood at USD 8.5 billion.
The number of Indian unicorns is just a tenth of China's 227, it said, adding China has only 16 businesses started outside the country by its diaspora as against the 40 in India.
