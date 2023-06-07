2070 Health raises $30 million to launch 15-20 healthcare startups

2070 Health helps founders test, launch, and iterate on ideas and has created three companies so far — ElevateNow, Nivaan Care, and Reveal HealthTech. It now plans to launch 15 to 20 healthcare companies over the next five years.

Healthcare venture incubator, 2070 Health, has raised $30 million from VC fund W Health Ventures to create a platform that will build healthcare companies from scratch in India.

The venture studio will use the funds to build the platform, hire more employees and enhance its tech stack. The capital will also be utilised as pre-seed capital to launch new startups in the health-tech space.

"The healthcare industry is slow to change, relationship-driven, highly regulated, and complex to navigate for new entrants. As a result, building healthcare companies in India is particularly hard," said Sunil Wadhwani, President of W Health Ventures. "We invested in 2070 Health to address these challenges that founders face while innovating in healthcare. Via companies launched by 2070 Health, we aim to impact the future of healthcare for one billion Indians over the next decade,” Wadhwani added.

"We are developing these playbooks leveraging the team's decades of experience building healthcare, technology, and consumer companies. The goal is to scale our companies faster, better, and cheaper than traditional start-ups in the riskiest early months of company building," said Dr Pankaj Jethwani, CEO, 2070 Health.

The venture studio shortlists potential ideas, which go through a validation process involving conversations with doctors and patients, clinical studies, and go-to-market experiments to arrive at a solution. The incubator will ideate and build startups that will have a minimum addressable market of 100-300 million users and prioritise areas where it is capable of building a 10X better solution than existing products in the market.

“We prioritise problems where we feel confident about building a 10x better solution than what exists today. Our guiding principle is keeping patient experience and results, front and centre. I’m grateful to the 100+ incredible team members of the Studio and our three companies. I'm confident that what we are building will attract the best talent, partners, and capital, and together with them, we will transform the way healthcare is delivered in India,” added Jethwani.