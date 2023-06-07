2070 Health raises $30 million to launch 15-20 healthcare startups

2070 Health helps founders test, launch, and iterate on ideas and has created three companies so far — ElevateNow, Nivaan Care, and Reveal HealthTech. It now plans to launch 15 to 20 healthcare companies over the next five years.

Healthcare venture incubator, 2070 Health, has raised $30 million from VC fund W Health Ventures to create a platform that will build healthcare companies from scratch in India.

The venture studio will use the funds to build the platform, hire more employees and enhance its tech stack. The capital will also be utilised as pre-seed capital to launch new startups in the health-tech space.