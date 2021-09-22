Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top three startups in India, says LinkedIn

EdTech Unacademy topped the chart in the fourth edition of 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups List for India, followed by B2B trading platform Udaan and fintech CRED.

The LinkedIn list of top start-ups, released on Wednesday, includes 25 young and emerging companies which have continued to grow and attract talent and investment in the last year.

Nearly 60 percent of the startups named in the list are based out of Bengaluru, which has reinforced its reputation as the “Silicon Valley of India”.

The pandemic has shifted how we think about our careers and lives, and these companies are leading the way with employment opportunities and innovative plans for how we approach the future of work, said Ankit Vengurlekar, India managing editor of LinkedIn News.

“The 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups list displays the dominance of consumer Internet startups, and showcases how digital transformation is a critical growth lever for companies today. The companies on the list are also at the forefront of what’s next for employees — promoting greater flexibility, deeper engagement, and improved wellness offerings,” Vengurlekar said.

Unacademy , upGrad and LIDO are the top three EdTech and mentorship firms featuring on the list.

Among the fintech players, CRED, RazorPay and FamPay are the top three firms providing contactless payment solutions amidst the ongoing health crisis.

The digital boom and growing investor interest has prompted growth and expansion in two agri-tech startups – nurture.farm (14) and Ninjacart (22).

Multiple AI-driven customer service start-ups and space tech players have debuted in this year’s list. Among them are Cogno AI (17), Verloop.io (20), Skyroot Aerospace (7), boAT (8) and Agnikul Cosmos (10).

The list, which tracked platform data from July 2020 to June 2021, marked the companies on four aspects -- employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from LinkedIn’s flagship Top Companies List.

Privately held companies that are 7 years old or younger with at least 50 employees and are headquartered in India were eligible for the charting.

In 2019, the survey had rated travel tech firm Oyo and fitness start-up Cure.fit as the top two start-ups to work with.