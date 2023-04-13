20 Startups selected by T-Hub, Atal Incubation Centre to transform Indian automotive industry

The selected startup are -- Triolt, Etric, Vihaan Electrix, Aurita electric utility bikes, Tumpudi Automotive Pvt Ltd, Zero Sum, Bijliride, Transcent, TelioEV, TRiDE Mobility, CHARGEKART, Piqyu, Bid rYde, SunPlower Wind, LogiXair, Austhraa Motors, C&G Green Energy.

Hyderabad-based innovation hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub, in collaboration with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), on Thursday announced the selection of 20 startups for its program focused on the automobile industry.

The selected startup are -- Triolt, Etric, Vihaan Electrix, Aurita electric utility bikes, Tumpudi Automotive Pvt Ltd, Zero Sum, Bijliride, Transcent, TelioEV, TRiDE Mobility, CHARGEKART, Piqyu, Bid rYde, SunPlower Wind, LogiXair, Austhraa Motors, C&G Green Energy. The startups were selected after screening more than 230 applications, based on founder qualifications, business models, and products.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, in a statement, said, "Through this program, we aim to create a strong ecosystem empowering startups and facilitating new-age solutions in the automobile industry. Over the next few months, startups will receive access to right mentorship, funding channels, and networking opportunities.”

According to T-Hub, the program's focus areas include automotive technologies, connected vehicles, fleet management, clean mobility solutions, electric vehicles, and emerging vehicle technologies.

It further added that this three-month program aims to provide startups with one-on-one mentoring, group sessions, investor connections and market pilots to help them find their first customers, interact with investors, access government incentives and grants, and structure their companies with new business models.

Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation, said, "We are confident that this program will play a crucial role in helping startups scale their businesses and drive innovation in the automobile industry."

The program commenced on April 5 and will end on July 5, with a Demo Day scheduled at the end of the program. Startups will benefit from exclusive access to potential investors and customers, mentorship from industry experts, and a chance to connect with other startups in the ecosystem. The program is focused on providing startups with access to world-class experts and resources to sharpen their understanding of the market, refine their business and product commercialization plans, and quickly test and certify their EVs.

T-Hub claims that it has delivered more than 100 innovation programs so far. Since its inception, the innovation hub has provided over 2000 national and international start-ups with access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors, and government agencies.

AICs are greenfield incubation centres, which are established under the government of India’s flagship initiative Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). This initiative aims to offer necessary support and resources to startups and drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

The previous cohort's success metrics were impressive and included an Rs 8 crore customer order for Ermin Automotive, a Rs 17 lakh grant for Nova Avenue, and market access for startups like Smart City Maharashtra, Telangana Tourism, Goa Tourism, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).