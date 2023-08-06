Zuck vs Musk fight will be live streamed on X, reveals Elon Musk

The Tesla founder also revealed that he has been carrying and lifting weights at work to prepare for the face-off, considering that he does not have time to work out at home.

Elon Musk declared on Sunday that his much-awaited fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed live on X with the proceeds from the event being given to a charity for veterans. The Tesla founder also revealed that he has been carrying and lifting weights at work to prepare for the face-off, considering that he does not have time to work out at home.

Musk had challenged Zuckerberg for a physical fight back in June. The Meta founder trains jiu jitsu but has been eating McDonald’s daily to replace the calories that he has burnt through his modern martial arts training. The entire fiasco started back in June, when the two tech billionaires agreed to a “cage match” face-off.

Musk, who owns X, responded to a post about Meta reportedly preparing to release ‘Threads’. He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options" — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk wrote on June 20.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg soon responded — and appeared to agree to Musk's proposal. “Send me the location,” Zuckerberg wrote in a June 21 night Instagram story, which showed a screenshot of Musk's tweet alongside another user's response urging the Twitter owner to “start training.”

In response to Zuckerberg’s location request, Musk proposed the Vegas Octagon. He then joked about his fighting skills and workout routine, suggesting that the fight may not be serious.“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk wrote.