Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement: A look at the top 5 moments of his career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared his retirement on Sunday after completing a successful stint at some of Europe's greatest clubs. The 41-year-old Swedish striker announced that his contract ends at the end of June and that it will not be renewed due to his injuries. With 511 goals in 866 club games along with 62 goals in 121 matches for his country, Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading scorer and one of the great goal-scorers in the history of the sport.

"It was a long career, really long, thank you to everyone who gave me the strength, the adrenaline and the emotion to continue. I thank the journalists for your patience, now you'll have less work to do without me. From tomorrow, I am a free man from this world of football," Ibrahimovic said in his press conference.

When the media asked who he thinks is fit to replace him, Ibrahimovic in his own style replied, "Impossible, there is only one Zlatan! As a child, they compared me to (former Netherlands striker) Marco van Basten, but he is who he is and I am who I am. There might be similarities, but I don't think comparisons are right. I doubt we'd find another Zlatan with my ego."

Ibrahimovic also admitted that it was an emotional evening for him and how Milan felt at home to him since the very first day. "When I leave here, I will miss it a great deal. Today, they dragged the real Ibrahimovic out," he added.

A look at the top 5 moments of his career

Second innings with AC Milan

Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan and gave the club a second-place finish after seven long years. His 15 goals and two assists in the 2020-21 Serie A helped the team reach a significant stage. He then inspired them to a Serie A title win the following season in 2021-22, thus breaking Juventus' dominance in the league.

LA Galaxy debut

In 2018, Ibrahimovic's entry into LA Galaxy turned out to be a huge deal as he produced a 4-3 victory in the first-ever Los Angeles derby. The striker entered the game in the 71st minute when the team was 3-1 down and then he scored back-to-back winning goals for them. Post that match, the Swede told the press that 'the lion is hungry'.

The FIFA Puskas Award winning goal

The Swedish star has scored multiple jaw-dropping goals but the overhead kick from a distance over Joe Hart is something every football fan would marvel at. In that game against England, Ibrahimovic scored the stunner from over 40 yards out and won the Puskas Award goal for his stunning goal.

All-time top scorer at Paris Saint-Germain

Ibrahimovic left Paris Saint-Germain at his peak when he was the all-time top scorer of the French club with 156 goals in 180 outings. Later on, Edinson Cavani broke his record but the Swede's contribution to the French club is still widely celebrated.

FC Barcelona

Ibrahimovic's association with FC Barcelona was short but significant. He played for the club for just one season in the 2009-10 campaign as he developed a tense relationship with the then-coach Pep Guardiola. At Barcelona, he scored 22 goals in 46 matches and scored the only goal in their 1-0 El Clásico win against Real Madrid in November 2009.