Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement: A look at the top 5 moments of his career

The 41-year-old Swedish striker announced that his contract ends at the end of June and that it will not be renewed due to his injuries. With 511 goals in 866 club games along with 62 goals in 121 matches for his country, Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading scorer and one of the great goal-scorers in the history of the sport.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared his retirement on Sunday after completing a successful stint at some of Europe's greatest clubs. The 41-year-old Swedish striker announced that his contract ends at the end of June and that it will not be renewed due to his injuries. With 511 goals in 866 club games along with 62 goals in 121 matches for his country, Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading scorer and one of the great goal-scorers in the history of the sport.

"It was a long career, really long, thank you to everyone who gave me the strength, the adrenaline and the emotion to continue. I thank the journalists for your patience, now you'll have less work to do without me. From tomorrow, I am a free man from this world of football," Ibrahimovic said in his press conference.

When the media asked who he thinks is fit to replace him, Ibrahimovic in his own style replied, "Impossible, there is only one Zlatan! As a child, they compared me to (former Netherlands striker) Marco van Basten, but he is who he is and I am who I am. There might be similarities, but I don't think comparisons are right. I doubt we'd find another Zlatan with my ego."