Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: ZIM look to keep semifinal dream alive with win against NED

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter between Zimbabwe and Netherlands being played at the Adelaide Over on Wednesday, November 2.
ZIM vs NED Possible XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up for today's match. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss scheduled for 9 AM IST.
Netherlands (Possible XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaasen, Paul van Meekeren
Zimbabwe (Possible XI): Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Netherlands are yet to register a win in the Super 12 with Bangladesh, India and Pakistan showing them their might. But against Bangladesh and Pakistan, they’ve showed that they can compete at the big stage. Max O’Dowd is the fifth highest run-scorer at this edition and Bas de Leede is the joint second highest wicket-taker. So, the Dutch can surely pose a fight and would like to showcase what they’ve got at the mega event one more time.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have put up a spirited performance so far. They’ve already caused an upset by beating Pakistan by 1 run and almost got through against Bangladesh in a tight finish which didn’t go their way as they lost by 3 runs. Their match against South Africa was washed out due to rain. Sikandar Raza has been their star with both bat and ball. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava have bowled well with pace and bounce. Veteran Sean Williams has also returned to run-scoring form and the team looks like a well-oiled unit.
Zimbabwe will look to get two more points to their name to keep their semifinal hopes alive today while Netherlands are still searching for their first win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.