Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: ZIM look to keep semifinal dream alive with win against NED

ZIM vs NED Possible XIs:Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up for today's match. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss scheduled for 9 AM IST.Netherlands (Possible XI):Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaasen, Paul van MeekerenZimbabwe (Possible XI):Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani