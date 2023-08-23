Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak dies at 49

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak died on August 23 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 49.

Though there is no official statement from Streak's family yet, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga and Streak's long-time teammate and current Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams took to social media platform X to express grief over the cricketer's demise.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...😔," Olonga tweeted.

"Streaky 🥲 No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others. Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will be missed we love you dearly Rest in peace streaky 💔," Williams wrote on the microblogging site.

Streak was undergoing treatment in South Africa after being diagnosed with what friends and close ones described as colon and liver cancer.