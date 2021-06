Popular online game platform Chess.com has banned Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for cheating in a game against five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Sportskeeda reported. As per the report, the manipulation done by Kamath came to notice after his shocking win against Anand with 99 percent accuracy.

The platform, which played a crucial role in popularising online chess, later banned Kamath's account on the platform for violating Fair-Play policy.

The episode took place when the platform organised 'Checkmate COVID' on its official YouTube channel on June 13 as a fundraising event. Several celebrities took on Anand as part of the event including Aamir Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. But to everyone's surprise, Kamath defeated Anand leading to doubts and eventually his account being banned.

It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt. 😬 pic.twitter.com/UoazhNiAZV — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 14, 2021

However not many were impressed with the apology with even Anand tweeting that he just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone.