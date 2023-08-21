Yuzvendra Chahal shares a cryptic message after being dropped from Asia Cup 2023 squad

India's leading leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal was ignored for India's Asia Cup squad while K L Rahul makes the cut along with Iyer post-injury. Chahal was a notable omission from the squad, leaving India with only one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the other spin bowling options.

Sitting alongside Agarkar, India skipper Rohit Sharma explained the rationale behind Chahal's exclusion leaving the team with no right-hand off-spin option.

"We thought about an offspinner as well, Ashwin and Washy (Washington Sundar), but right now you see Chahal had to miss out because we could only pick 17 players," said Rohit during the media interaction.

"The only way we could have picked him was if one of the seamers was missing. We can't do that because seamers are going to play a big role in the next two months. A few of them are coming back after a long time, so we wanted to have a good look at them, get them in and see what they have to offer.

"Having said that, no doors are closed on anyone. Anyone can come in anytime. If we feel like we need Chahal for the World Cup, we'll see how we can squeeze him in, the same goes for Washy or Ashwin."

Chahal shared a cryptic tweet, a few hours after the team selection.

⛅️——> 🌞 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 21, 2023 While Iyer was declared fully fit by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, questions remain over Rahul's fitness status. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a backup for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently, informed Agarkar after announcing the squad. While Iyer was declared fully fit by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, questions remain over Rahul's fitness status. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a backup for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently, informed Agarkar after announcing the squad.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a comeback from injury with the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the Asia Cup squad. Varma has made the cut on the back of an impressive run in his maiden T20 series in the West Indies. The 20-year-old is currently with the T20 squad in Ireland.

(With PTI inputs)