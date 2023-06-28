Yuzvendra Chahal receives fun, touching gesture during Global Chess League

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has played chess during his early years, has received warm gestures from two of the six participating teams of the Global Chess League. While Chahal is the brand ambassador of SG Alpine Warriors, his association with chess was also recognized by upGrad Mumba Masters too.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s last move on a chess board, albeit professionally, saw his entry into the cricket field. Having represented India at chess tournaments, Chahal cannot keep himself away from chess and grabs every opportunity to associate himself with the sport.

During a recent visit to the ongoing Global Chess League in Dubai, the Indian Cricketer and a chess-player Chahal spent time with upGrade Mumba Masters. The team CEO and cricket-presenter Suhail Chandhok also presented a team jersey to the Indian spinner. The two share a close bond which was evident during their meeting.

In the brief encounter between Suhail and Chahal, the Indian cricketer said he was thrilled to receive the upGrad Mumba Masters jersey. He added that he had a collection of jerseys back home and he would add it to his collection.

U Mumba CEO Chandhok also penned a note for Chahal thanking him for this gesture. “Chess has a magical way of uniting people from all walks of life, just like cricket does. From our players Vidit, Harika, Humpy, MVL, Grischuk and Yavokhir and from Mr. Screwvala, myself and our entire team at upGrad Mumba Masters - we’re glad to see you immerse yourself further in the world of chess and we hope you enjoy this little something from our end too,” excerpts from the note from Suhail to Chahal read.

Tweeting about the same U Mumba wrote, “Great to see you with our friends @SGAlpineWarrior, @yuzi_chahal but as @suhailchandhok points out, we know you have a big heart on the field & can have room for our #upGradMumbaMasters too. From @IPL to @GCLlive & two different roles too: SC x YC. Divided by teams...united by #Chess.”