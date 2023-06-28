Yuzvendra Chahal receives fun, touching gesture during Global Chess League

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has played chess during his early years, has received warm gestures from two of the six participating teams of the Global Chess League. While Chahal is the brand ambassador of SG Alpine Warriors, his association with chess was also recognized by upGrad Mumba Masters too.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s last move on a chess board, albeit professionally, saw his entry into the cricket field. Having represented India at chess tournaments, Chahal cannot keep himself away from chess and grabs every opportunity to associate himself with the sport.

During a recent visit to the ongoing Global Chess League in Dubai, the Indian Cricketer and a chess-player Chahal spent time with upGrade Mumba Masters. The team CEO and cricket-presenter Suhail Chandhok also presented a team jersey to the Indian spinner. The two share a close bond which was evident during their meeting.