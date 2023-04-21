Yuvraj Singh slams Rinku Singh, Mandeep Singh for erratic batting approach against Delhi Capitals

2 Min(s) Read
Both Mandeep Singh and Rinku Singh were dismissed cheaply by Axar Patel as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) succumbed to their fourth defeat of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday.
Former India great Yuvraj Singh has called out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen Mandeep Singh and Rinku Singh’s erratic approach during their innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest 1: This is what a strict interpretation of a tax incentive scheme would mean
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Is Kalbaisakhi coming? Scorched Kolkata looks for answers
Apr 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen
Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mandeep, a seasoned batsman for the Punjab state team in domestic cricket, arrived on the crease at 32/3 in the sixth over. He had a very eventful stay in which he scored 12 runs in 11 deliveries but looked pretty hurried with everything that was thrown at him.
Also Read:
KL Rahul acquires equity in Ben Stokes' 4CAST venture helping athletes explore business opportunities
He hit a fine six over long leg but was dismissed bowled as he attempted an arguably unnecessary lap shot off Axar Patel. Mandeep failed to get any bat on the ball and exposed his three stumps to the bowler. Accurate with the line of his deliveries, Axar ensured did not miss the target and ensured that the visitors’ fourth wicket fell at 50 runs in the ninth over.
https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1649082555230978048?s=20
Similarly, the in-form Rinku Singh had the responsibility of steadying the ship as he followed Mandeep to the crease. The southpaw cautiously saw out a couple of initial deliveries and even bagged a boundary.
However, Axar managed to outfox Rinku by making him play a big shot toward the deep end of the on-side. Trying to take on the spinner, Rinku ended up playing a biggie right into the hands of Lalit Singh on the boundary line. Kolkata was reduced to 64/5 in the 11th over and their innings never picked steam from thereon.
Yuvraj was pretty critical of the duo’s approach as he tweeted, “Not happy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approach in this situation. Not matter how high you’re on confidence u got to cut out the risk to create a partnership when wickets are falling. Need to stick to a one-day mindset till the 15th (over). Caus u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel”
Eventually, KKR succumbed to their fourth loss of the season as the home team chased down the target of 128 runs amidst a bit of a scare in the 20th over.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!