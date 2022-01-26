Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech blessed with baby boy

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The 40-year-old cricketer and Keech shared the news by posting a joint statement on their respective Twitter handles on Tuesday and requested privacy for the family.

"To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," the joint statement read.

The couple tied the knot in November 2016. Keech, 34, has appeared in films like "Bodyguard", "Kick" and was also part of the reality TV show "Bigg Boss".