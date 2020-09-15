  • SENSEX
YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020

Updated : September 15, 2020 02:54 PM IST

The streaming platform has added a new feather to its cap by telecasting DREAM11 IPL 2020 on YuppTV.
The streaming platform will telecast the matches LIVE across more than 10 territories.
YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and on-demand service provider for South Asian content.
YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020

