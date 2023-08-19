You will kill me if Manchester City spends like Chelsea, Pep Guardiola tells reporters

Manchester City FC manager Pep Guardiola has said that the treble-winners will be under unimaginable scrutiny if they spent like Chelsea FC does in the transfer market. City will be squaring off against Newcastle United FC on the second gameweek of Premier League 2023/24 and Guardiola touched upon Chelsea’s splurge in the last two summers.

“I couldn't sit here if we spent what Chelsea spent in the last two transfer windows - you would kill me. You will kill me, that is for sure. We'd be under scrutiny like you couldn't imagine,” Guardiola was quoted in a report by Sky Sports.

The Spaniard added, “When people say just Manchester City and Pep Guardiola buy players, I didn't know I had a lot of money in my pocket to buy all the players I have. We have to see what happens in the market and if we can do it and to pay what we believe is fair.”

Chelsea has made several high-profile acquisitions recently, the biggest of them being that of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British-record fee of £115m.

He further explained, “We wanted (Harry) Maguire and didn't buy him because we didn't want to pay, we wanted (Marc) Cucurella and didn't pay, we wanted Alexis Sanchez and didn't pay. In the end we will pay what is fair to do it. Otherwise, we have the academy.”

Guardiola insisted that that he is not criticising Chelsea but reiterated that City cannot adopt that approach in the market.

“If they want to spend, I don't know, £900m since (Todd Boehly) arrived, 900 more, 900 more. They have it. The business is the business. They sell a lot this season so they can do it,” he signed off.