'You cannot take anything away from what we have done in the two years,' Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says after WTC final loss to Australia

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that slip-ups during certain phases whilst both batting and bowling took the game away from them as Australia lifted the World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating the Men in Blue by 209 runs in the summit clash.

Rohit mentioned that the pitch was favourable to batting on all five days but lamented that India could not capitalise on the opportunity. However, he maintained that the team had put in a lot of efforts in the last four years to make into consecutive finals of two separate WTC cycles.

“We've worked really hard for four years to make two finals. It's disappointment for us. We would like to go one better. But you cannot take anything away from what we've done in the two years. It's a great effort. A lot of players took part in those series. We'll keep our heads high and fight for the next championship as well,” the 36-year-old said after the loss.

Rohit hailed the batting effort from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who scored 89 and 51 respectively after India were reduced to 152/6 in the first innings. The two of them put up a 109-run partnership that helped India close in on the Australian total of 469 runs.

“I thought it was a great fightback from Rahane and Shardul after being 5 down for 150. They stood up and put up a good partnership there and kept us in the game. We bowled pretty well in the second innings. Again we didn't apply ourselves with the bat. It was a good pitch to bat on. All five days the pitch behaved pretty well and we didn't capitalise,” the Indian captain said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India’s next Test assignment will be a two-match series in the Caribbean with the first game beginning on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica.