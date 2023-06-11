'You cannot take anything away from what we have done in the two years,' Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says after WTC final loss to Australia

Rohit Sharma mentioned that the pitch was favourable to batting on all five days but lamented that India could not capitalise on the opportunity. However, he maintained that the team had put in a lot of efforts in the last four years to make into consecutive finals of two separate WTC cycles.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that slip-ups during certain phases whilst both batting and bowling took the game away from them as Australia lifted the World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating the Men in Blue by 209 runs in the summit clash.

“We've worked really hard for four years to make two finals. It's disappointment for us. We would like to go one better. But you cannot take anything away from what we've done in the two years. It's a great effort. A lot of players took part in those series. We'll keep our heads high and fight for the next championship as well,” the 36-year-old said after the loss.