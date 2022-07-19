Watch: Yasir Shah may have just delivered a Ball of the Century

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah may just be rubbing elbows with the late, great Shane Warne after delivering the Ball of the 21st Century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday.

Warne is the undisputed holder of the 'Ball of the Century' moniker after his magical leg-spinner that left England great Mike Gatting non-plussed. But Shah sent down a magical candidate for the 21st century when he bowled out Kusal Mendis.

Ball of the Century candidate❓Yasir Shah stunned Kusal Mendis with a stunning delivery which reminded the viewers of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/uMPcua7M5E — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2022

Similar to Warne's Gatting getter three decades ago, Yasir's delivery pitched outside leg stump before turning sharply to the left and clipping the top of Mendis' off-stump.

It immediately brought back memories of Gatting's wicket during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993 — even commentators made comparisons between the two deliveries.