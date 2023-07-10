Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the new comers in Indian Test squad, to feature in Caribbean Tales podcast series

Jaiswal and Gaikwad are part of India's Test squad that will take on the West Indies in a two-match series that gets underway on July 12. It is the first time that the two batters are part of the an Indian Test squad following their success in the Indian Premier League.India are touring the Caribbean and the USA for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

Young batting sensations Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will soon be featuring in a new podcast series, titled "Caribbean Tales" by the BCCI. The Indian cricket board via its official Twitter handle, released a promo video of the podcast on Monday.

In the video, Jaiswal and Gaikwad, can be spotted in the backdrop of a picturesque Caribbean beach, involved in a friendly chat.

According to the tweet, the podcast will be available on the BCCI's website, http://BCCI.TV.