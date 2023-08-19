Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma unveil official mascots of ICC World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the mascots for the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. Dressed in red and blue futuristic suits, the two characters from Crictoverse are carrying a bat and ball respectively. The mascots were unveiled during an event in Gurugram in India in the presence of the captains of the reigning U19 World Cup Champions, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma.

"This is a unique opportunity to participate in the important stage of contributing to naming the iconic characters. Share your choice before midnight GST on Sunday 27 August and etch your place in cricketing history," read the official ICC release.

The two #CWC23 mascots are here 😍 Have your say in naming this exciting duo 👉 https://t.co/AytgGuLWd5 pic.twitter.com/7XBtdVmtRS— ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2023 There are a few unique qualities of the two mascots:

- With a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed, the female character’s pinpoint accuracy leaves even the boldest batters in awe.

- Her unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and fervent determination make her a supercharged fast bowling prowess.

- His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, setting the stage alight and electrifying the crease with every stroke.

The two characters a male and a female, symbolise gender equality and diversity in the game.

Witness the spirit of #CWC23 come alive 🤩 Meet the mascots who will unlock the magic of @cricketworldcup 2023 🎉— ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2023

Talking about the mascots, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, “We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world"."c

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be held from October 5-November 19 in India. England will look to retain their crown whereas Team India will look to regain the championship after having last won it in on the home soil in 2011.