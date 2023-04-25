WTC squad announced: Ajinkya Rahane returns on the back of a stellar run in IPL 2023

2 Min(s) Read
The other major reason for his comeback could be the absence of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant due to their respective injuries.
BCCI announced the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia that will be played at the Oval in England from June 7. Ajinkya Rahane makes a comeback to the national team after one-and-a-half years after a stellar show in the ongoing IPL season.
In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane slammed quick 71 runs (not out) off 29 balls to guide CSK to an imposing 235 for four after being asked to bat. His innings for CSK has been appreciated and also talks volumes about how the player has still got some cricket to show at the age of 34.
India’s Test squad WTC final
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
🚨 NEWS 🚨#TeamIndia squad for ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final announced.Details 🔽 #WTC23 https://t.co/sz7F5ByfiU pic.twitter.com/KIcH530rOL— BCCI (@BCCI) April 25, 2023
Ajinkya Rahane makes his return to the India team after 17 long months.The comeback man - Rahane! pic.twitter.com/uw9lJMj5E4— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2023
There are three spinners in the squad with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel all making the cut. As Jasprit Bumrah is also away due to injury, the pace department will be handled by Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Jaydev Unadkat.
First Published: Apr 25, 2023
