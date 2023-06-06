WTC Final Weather Forecast: Rain to play spoilsport on last two days of the Test match

In what seems to be an ominous sign for the fate of the summit clash, the rainfall is set to get heavier on the fifth day. There are 70 per cent chances of showers occurring on the final day of the Test match and the weather forecast for the following days remains largely the same. The weather forecast suggests that both teams might look to gain ground in the first three days of the game as the showers can leave the game hanging in balance in the final couple of days.

India and Australia will locks horns in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval starting from June 7 onwards. The Indian team enters their most crucial red ball assignment of the year straight from the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Fans would remember rain playing spoilsport as the IPL final got stretched to nearly three days. Occasional showers are often the norm during this time of the year in England and several matches during India’s previous tours to the country have been adversely affected due to the same. On that note, the following is the weather forecast for the five days of the WTC summit clash scheduled from June 7-11.

Day One

The temperature is predicted to hover around 13°C-16 °C during the course of the game. The weather will be partly cloudy, bringing the seam bowlers into the match in certain phases whereas there is a 10 per cent chance of rainfall overall.

Day Two

There is no forecast of rainfall on the second day of the match with the weather slightly on the sunny side and the temperature ranging between 9°C-19°C. The fans could be in for an absolute run fest provided that the pitch is flat as well.

Day Three

Clouds might begin reappearing on the third day of the Test. However, there would not be any showers with the temperature rising up to even 22°C by the end of the day’s play.

Day Four

This is when the game might start getting interested. As of Tuesday, there are 50 per cent chances of rainfall taking place on the important fourth day of the Test match. Showers are likely to pick up about two hours before the start of the game and one could presume multiple halts taking place on the penultimate day of the WTC final.

Day Five

In what seems to be an ominous sign for the fate of the summit clash, the rainfall is set to get heavier on the fifth day. There are 70 per cent chances of showers occurring on the final day of the Test match and the weather forecast for the following days remains largely the same.

The weather forecast suggests that both teams might look to gain ground in the first three days of the game as the showers can leave the game hanging in balance in the final couple of days.