WTC Final: Virat Kohli underplays tags of 'King' and 'Prince' on comparisons with Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in an impeccable run of form both in international cricket and in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this year, he slammed a historic ODI double century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. He followed it up with a ton against the Kiwis in a T20I in Ahmedabad. Gill then carried on that form to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and struck a flawless century in Ahmedabad itself in the fourth Test.

Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli has underplayed tags like 'king' and 'prince', associated by fans with him and Shubman Gill respectively, on the eve of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. Instead, Kohli has admitted that he is willing to help Gill grow and understand his potential as the Gujarat Titans (GT) star aims to further his rich vein of form in the WTC summit clash.

The former Indian skipper said, "He (Gill) has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect. I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own, so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and Indian cricket gets benefited."

Most runs in an IPL season: Virat Kohli - 973 (2016).Shubman Gill - 864 (2023)*.- A dream season for Gill! pic.twitter.com/Hts7HO0pTp— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

"These tags of king and prince and all of that kind of thing are great for the public and spectators to see, but I think the job of any senior player is to help improve the youngsters and give them the insight (that) you have had throughout your career. As long as a guy is keen to learn, like him, he is going to be fine as he wants to learn how to do this for a long time at the highest level and perform consistently," Kohli further explained.