WTC Final: Top 3 highest successful run-chases at The Oval

Australia have set India a mammoth target of 444 runs in the the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. The Baggy Greens declared at 270/8 in their second innings and the Indian chase began with a lot of controversy surrounding Shubman Gill’s dismissal.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green seemed to have grounded the catch but it was still adjudged out as the promising opener returned back to the pavilion for only 19 runs. Regardless, India will have to scale a massive peak to get to the total successfully. On that note, let us dial the clock back and recall the three highest run chases in the fourth innings in Test history at The Oval.

The Indian team in a huddle during the WTC final (Source: ICC)

1: England v Australia, 1902

England chased down 263, which still remains the highest total chased down at the ground 121 years since that game. Gilbert Jessop brought up his ton by batting at number seven.

Jessop scored 104 runs and was well supported by Stanley Jackson though the rest of the batting order failed to show up in this tricky chase on a fifth day track. George Hirst and Wilfred Rhodes partnered to hold their nerves and get the team past the winning score with just a wicket to spare eventually.

2: West Indies v England, 1963

Back in 1963, Caribbean batsmen Conrad Hunte and Rohan Kanhai scored 108 and 77 respectively to chase down England’s score of 254 without breaking a sweat in this stadium.

West Indies lost only two wickets as they rounded off a flawless chase in Frank Worrell’s leadership to record the second-highest ever chase at The Oval. England’s frontline bowlers, namely: Brian Statham, Derek Shackleton and Tony Luck were taken to the cleaners by the West Indian batsmen on a challenging surface.

3: Australia v England, 1972

Quite remarkably, the third highest fourth innings total chased down by a team on this ground was 50 years back in the Ashes 1972. In the final Test of the series, the visiting Australian team demonstrated tremendous grit and patience to patiently get to their target of 242 runs despite losing a large chunk of the batting order early on in the innings.

It was the game-awareness of Paul Sheahan and Rod Marsh that helped the team manoeuvre through the Australian bowling attack and emerge victorious in this hard-fought encounter.