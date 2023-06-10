WTC Final: Top 3 highest successful run-chases at The Oval

The Baggy Greens declared at 270/8 in their second innings and the Indian chase began with a lot of controversy surrounding Shubman Gill’s dismissal. Regardless, India will have to scale a massive peak to get to the total successfully. On that note, let us dial the clock back and recall the three highest run chases in the fourth innings in Test history at The Oval.

Australia have set India a mammoth target of 444 runs in the the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. The Baggy Greens declared at 270/8 in their second innings and the Indian chase began with a lot of controversy surrounding Shubman Gill’s dismissal.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green seemed to have grounded the catch but it was still adjudged out as the promising opener returned back to the pavilion for only 19 runs. Regardless, India will have to scale a massive peak to get to the total successfully. On that note, let us dial the clock back and recall the three highest run chases in the fourth innings in Test history at The Oval.