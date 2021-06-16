WTC final: Southampton is boiling hot; expect both Ashwin and Jadeja to play, says Gavaskar

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that India will go in with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final as Southampton’s ”boiling hot” weather is going to ensure that the pitch dries up progressively and assists spinners.

Gavaskar is part of the match’s commentary panel and is currently in Southampton with first-hand knowledge about the pitch and conditions for the match starting June 18.

”In Southampton, it’s been boiling hot over the last few days so the pitch will definitely be dry and help spin as the match progresses, so yes both Ashwin and Jadeja will play,” Gavaskar told.