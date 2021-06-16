Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • WTC final: Southampton is boiling hot; expect both Ashwin and Jadeja to play, says Gavaskar

    WTC final: Southampton is boiling hot; expect both Ashwin and Jadeja to play, says Gavaskar

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    In Southampton, it’s been boiling hot over the last few days so the pitch will definitely be dry and help spin as the match progresses, so expecting both Ashwin and Jadeja to play, said Sunil Gavaskar.

    WTC final: Southampton is boiling hot; expect both Ashwin and Jadeja to play, says Gavaskar
    Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that India will go in with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final as Southampton’s ”boiling hot” weather is going to ensure that the pitch dries up progressively and assists spinners.
    Gavaskar is part of the match’s commentary panel and is currently in Southampton with first-hand knowledge about the pitch and conditions for the match starting June 18.
    ”In Southampton, it’s been boiling hot over the last few days so the pitch will definitely be dry and help spin as the match progresses, so yes both Ashwin and Jadeja will play,” Gavaskar told.
    Also Read: Indian among top five contenders for medal in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics: Oltmans
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Mumbai housing society suspected vaccination fraud; police begins probe

    Next Article

    COVID-19: India's active caseload lowest in 70 days; daily tally remains below 1 lakh

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TATA Cons. Prod735.90 16.40 2.28
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70
    Nestle17,965.20 280.40 1.59
    ONGC126.70 1.35 1.08
    HUL2,407.90 15.95 0.67
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle17,972.45 292.95 1.66
    NTPC119.80 1.90 1.61
    ONGC126.65 1.30 1.04
    Bajaj Finserv11,889.85 90.80 0.77
    HUL2,409.15 18.00 0.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TATA Cons. Prod735.90 16.40
    NTPC119.80 2.00
    Nestle17,965.20 280.40
    ONGC126.70 1.35
    HUL2,407.90 15.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Nestle17,972.45 292.95
    NTPC119.80 1.90
    ONGC126.65 1.30
    Bajaj Finserv11,889.85 90.80
    HUL2,409.15 18.00

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.32250.01000.01
    Euro-Rupee88.8130-0.1170-0.13
    Pound-Rupee103.45000.15100.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66680.00070.10
    View More